New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): In a major step to honour bravery and support armed forces personnel, Haryana Cabinet, which met under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has accorded approval to a proposal regarding the provision of an ex-gratia grant of Rs. 1 crore to the families of Battle Casualty (Agniveer) and a grant of one-time cash award for Gallantry/Distinguished award winners (Agniveer) hailing from Haryana.

Notably, the state government provides ex-gratia grant of Rs. 1 crore to the families of Battle Casualty of Defence and Para-Military Forces and now has decided to extend the same benefit to Agniveers too, according to a release.

In the year 2022, the Government of India launched the Agnipath scheme to recruit both male and female aspirants as Agniveers (below the Officer rank cadre) in all three services (Army, Navy and Air Force) for a period of four years. Under the Agnipath Scheme, selected candidates are enrolled as Agniveers under the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The first batch of Agniveers joined the Armed Forces in August 2023. As of date, a total of 5120 Agniveers have been recruited for the last two financial years, 2022-23 and 2023-24, across all the districts of Haryana. During 2024-25, approximately 2000 Agniveers were recruited from Haryana. (ANI)

