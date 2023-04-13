Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) The family members of a Dalit man beaten to death in Barmer district over an old enmity have refused to accept his body, and demanded compensation and a government job, police said on Thursday.

Local Girab police station in-charge Nimb Singh said Kojaram Meghwal (40), a resident of Asadi village, was beaten to death by three people with sticks on Wednesday.

He said Meghwal's family members protested at the hospital where his body has been kept in the mortuary. They have also refused to accept the body, the police officer said.

Singh said police have detained three of the 16 people accused in the case. They were identified as Narendra Singh, Ravindra Singh and Raipal Singh.

