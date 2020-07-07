Balrampur (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) The family members of an Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer, whose vehicle fell into a gorge near the India-China border, said there they have received no news about him even 15 days after the incident.

Army personnel found his car in the gorge, but the officer, Subhan Ali (27), and his driver are yet to be traced after the incident that occurred on June 22.

His father, Ramzan Ali, said Subhan had gone to inspect an under-construction road near the India-China border. He was going to Kargil when his vehicle fell into a gorge about five thousand feet deep, he claimed.

Ramzan said the entire Jai Nagra village was in grief after this incident and added that his son had secured the 24th rank in the IES examination six months back and was posted in Ladakh.

Subhan's elder brother, Shabaan, said his marriage was fixed for July 27 and no one had expected such an incident would occur.

lrampur MP Ram Shiromani Verma, local MLA Kailash Nath Shukla and others met the aggrieved family in which they asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to help track Subhan.

"The entire village is in a state of shock. We all are with the family. We hope that in the search operation by the Army, he will be found," MLA Shukla said.

On Monday, the workers of SP, BSP and Congress had met the district magistrate, requesting him to send a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to help find the officer.

District Magistrate K Karunesh said that the district administration was in touch with the Army and the Ladakh administration on the matter.

"We hope to get some positive news soon," he added.

