Kochi, Nov 16 (PTI) A plea was moved in the Kerala High Court on Tuesday urging it to declare that family members of non-resident Keralites who died abroad due to COVID-19 should also be entitled to the ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Road Accident: Policeman Dead, 5 injured After A Security Escort Vehicle Fell into Gorge on Mughal Road.

The petition, by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell, contends that applications for the ex-gratia relief by family members of Keralites who died abroad due to COVID-19 were being "arbitrarily" denied by the state government.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Urges Centre to Prioritise Booster Dose to Healthcare Workers.

The reason given by the state government for denying such applications was that the scheme was applicable only for COVID-19 deaths in India, the petition, filed through advocate E Adithyan, claims.

"It is submitted that the poor migrants who went to foreign countries solely for the purpose of finding a living abroad to support their family members in Kerala and unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19 definitely require a sympathetic view.

"... any discrimination against the family members who lost their dear and near ones abroad is a clear violation of their Fundamental Rights," the plea said.

It also said that a representation on the issue was sent to the state government, but no response has been received till now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)