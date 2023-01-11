New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The autorickshaw association here on Wednesday said the revision of three-wheelers and taxis fares should have been done "properly" and keeping in mind the rising CNG prices and other costs.

As the Delhi government notified revised fares of three-wheelers and taxis, commuters wondered whether the drivers, specially that of autorickshaws, would now ply by the metre.

The revised rates came into force from January 9.

According to the new fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometres for autorickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge afterwards has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

For taxis, the existing charge for the first km was Rs 25 for both AC and non-AC types, which will go up to Rs 40. The per kilometre charge after metre down will increase to Rs 17 for non-AC and Rs 20 for AC taxis. Before the revision, they were Rs 14 for non-AC and Rs 16 for AC

Rajendra Soni, convener, National Autorickshaw Taxi Transport Federation said, "We wanted the government to provide CNG subsidy rather than hiking the fares since the people should not face hassles.

"But the government did not do anything about it and has hiked the charges. Now that they have hiked the fares, the revision should have been done properly. This is like giving alms to the autorickshaw and taxi drivers."

Soni said the government should have kept the metre down fare of Rs 30 for one kilometre and Rs 50 for AC and non-AC taxis.

Claiming that Delhi has the lowest fares for autorickshaws and taxis, he opined that the revision should have been done keeping in mind the rising CNG prices and other costs.

"Also, the government should regulate the fares of autorickshaws and taxis plying with cab aggregator firms. The motorcycles being driven on roads by the aggregators need to be regulated since they have eaten into our business," he told PTI.

Commuters, however, wondered whether autorickshaws would start plying by the metre now that the fares have been hiked.

"The autorickshaw drivers have fixed fares of their own. Most of them say that their metre is not working or start squabbling saying that charges by the metre would be higher than what they are demanding," said Ashutosh Jha, a commuter.

Echoing similar views, Nishita Kumari, a media professional, said, "It seems that the base price for going anywhere is Rs 100. Even if one has to go to a place which might be hardly three kilometres away, the asking fare is Rs 100. It is understandable that CNG prices have gone up, but the rates cannot just double."

The city government had in October last year approved the increase in fares on the recommendation of a committee constituted in the wake of rising CNG prices in the national capital.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from autorickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of fare hike.

