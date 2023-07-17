Faridabad, Jul 17 (PTI) The management of a private school here is conducting an internal inquiry after the death of a class 7 student who was allegedly not allowed to go home despite ill health, according to a school official who did not want to be named.

The official said the school, a well known one in the area, has formed an internal committee to investigate the matter.

Also Read | Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Go 'Missing' Since Past 24 Hours From Their Home in Greater Noida.

According to allegations, an 11-year-old student named Aradhya Aggarwal was forced to sit through a maths exam on July 12 despite ill health.

The girl's father in his allegations said his daughter returned home sick in the afternoon and died the next day.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: S Jaishankar, TMC’s Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale and Eight Others Elected Unopposed to Upper House.

The family has not filed any complaint against the Sector-19 school, police confirmed.

Sector-19 Police Station In-Charge Himanshu said a legal action can be taken only after an official complaint is received.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)