New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting on Tuesday with agriculture experts over Farm Laws.

"In Haryana, farmers are really happy with the farm laws as these laws fulfil their long-pending demand that they should be allowed to sell their produce freely anywhere across the country at the cost they want to sell it," said Mohanji Saxena, Ayurvet Research Foundation, Sonepat.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Chadha, MD, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd told the reporters that these Acts will provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere.

"They can sell it even at small mandis, set up by Farmer Producer Orgs (FPOs) and can get a good rate without paying mandi fee," he added.

"The three farm laws introduced by the Centre will boost the development of the seed industry. It will benefit lakhs of farmers involved in the seed industry, they are happy with the decision," said M Prabhakar Rao, President, National Seed Association of India (NSAI).

The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, were recently passed in the Parliament and enacted after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the same.

Meanwhile, several protests are being held at places across the country by the opposition parties against the farm laws, which they claim are against the interests of the farmers.

As per the government, the new law intends to provide a national framework for the farming agreements to protect and empower farmers as they engage with agri-business and food processing firms, wholesalers, exporters and large retailers for farm services and sale of produce at a remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner. (ANI)

