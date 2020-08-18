Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A farmer has attempted suicide at the office of the S Raivaram Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) in Visakhapatnam district after failing to get his father's name corrected for inheriting land in his village.

The incident happened on Monday, in which farmer Polavarapu Ramana's son Nukaraju, also a farmer from Pedavuppalam village poured diesel on himself and attempted to immolate himself. However, the locals stopped him.

According to Nukaraju, his father Ramana got 1.13 cents of land in Pedavuppalam village in inheritance from his grandfather Polavarapu Kannaih.

"My father got only 0.77 cents land after Village Revenue Officer (VRO) changed the beneficiary name and handed over the remaining 0.36 cents to Polavarapu Appalakonda, an Assamese from the same village. As our father is not educated, we went to the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Eshwara Rao with documents for the last eight months but to no use," alleged farmer's sons Polavarapu Apparao and Nukaraju.

Nookaraju said that he asked the VRO to correct the name but he did not respond. "So I was compelled to take the decision to die by suicide at the MRO office," he said.

VRO did not respond to the allegations levelled by Nukaraju.

MRO Satyanarayana came out and spoke to the victims and advised them to lodge a complaint.

"I took the complaint from victims and ordered an enquiry into the case," he said. (ANI)

