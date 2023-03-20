New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): A Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) delegation met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday over their various demands including legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price and other issues.

"We've given a memorandum," a farmer leader told ANI after meeting with the Union minister at Krishi Bhavan here.

Also Read | Delhi: 14-Year-Old Girl Cooks Up False Story of Molestation to Escape Parents’ Scolding for Not Scoring in Exams.

Farmers have gathered at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital for a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'. Security arrangements had been increased to ensure that the event goes smoothly. The Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory to avoid inconvenience to public.

After the meeting, farmer leader Darshan Pal said that famers will launch a bigger movement than the one in 2020.

Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2023 to Be Celebrated as ‘Nari Shakti Utsav’ Across Uttarakhand.

He said that another meeting will be convened on April 30 in Delhi.

Famers had carried out a year-long agitation against the central government's now-repealed farm laws. The Morcha suspended the movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and legal guarantee for MSP.

The farmers body has also urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it was contrary to their demands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)