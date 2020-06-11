Muzaffarnagar, Jun 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old farmer was strangled to death while he was working in his agricultural field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Mirpur Dalpat village when the victim, identified as Parvesh, went to irrigate the fields, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and it appears to be a case of old enmity, police said.

