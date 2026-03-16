PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16: The grand finale of the Sanatan Premier League (SPL), held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Indore, concluded amid excitement, energy, and a vibrant cultural atmosphere. A large number of spectators gathered at the stadium to witness this unique event that combined cricket, culture, and social responsibility, enjoying the thrilling final match.

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In the final match, a tough contest took place between AMG Madhya Pradesh and MPR Rajasthan. Batting first, AMG Madhya Pradesh set a target of 80 runs. In response, the MPR Rajasthan team delivered an excellent performance, winning the match by 34 runs and claiming the Sanatan Premier League title.

Awards for the Winners

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The tournament winners, MPR Rajasthan, received a prize of ₹3.1 million (31 lakh), while the runners-up, AMG Madhya Pradesh, were awarded ₹1.5 million (15 lakh).

Players were also honored for their individual performances. Lakshmi Narayan was named Man of the Tournament and Man of the Series for his outstanding performance and was awarded a car as a prize. For his excellent bowling throughout the tournament, he also received the Purple Cap along with a motorcycle. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati was honored with the Orange Cap (Best Batsman) for scoring the most runs.

Throughout the tournament, players displayed powerful batting, precise bowling, and excellent fielding, keeping the spectators in the stadium highly enthusiastic.

A Blend of Sports and Culture

One of the unique aspects of the Sanatan Premier League was that it combined competitive cricket with the cultural values of Sanatan Dharma. The successful organization of the tournament was made possible with the significant support of major sponsors H&S (Home & Soul) and Investors Clinic. Sunny Katyal, co-founder of Investors Clinic, was also associated with the event.

Earlier in the tournament, the first semifinal was played between Madhya Pradesh AMG and Gujarat SVPL, while the second semifinal featured Maharashtra CSW against Rajasthan MPR.

Special Attractions and Distinguished Presence

On the day of the final, a special friendly cricket match was also organized in which spiritual leaders and well-known personalities from the cricket world participated.

The event was graced by the presence of several respected spiritual leaders including Pujya Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj, Pujya Pradeep Mishra Ji Maharaj, Pujya Indresh Upadhyay Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Pujya Chinmayanand Bapu Ji Maharaj, Param Pujya Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Shri Ram Dineshacharya Ji Maharaj, Sant Trilochan Darshan Das Ji, and Arpit Das Ji Maharaj.

Several well-known cricket personalities also attended the event to encourage the players, including Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Praveen Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Chetan Sharma, Karsan Ghavri, Maninder Singh, Ajay Ratra, Pankaj Singh, and Parvinder Awana.

Actor Arpit Ranka, Pro Kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhari, and famous actor Arun Govil--who played Lord Ram in the television series Ramayan--were also present at the event.

Social Responsibility Initiatives

Social responsibility was also highlighted during the event. Financial assistance of ₹100,000 was given to the family of martyred soldier Hari Bhau Kate, while the family of Bhim Singh, who was martyred during Operation Takshak, also received ₹100,000.

Additionally, ₹100,000 was provided for the treatment of baby Anika Sharma, who is suffering from the rare disease SMA Type-2.

Through the social organization Chhanv Foundation, acid attack survivors Anshu Rajput, Preeti, Mousami Halder, and Shampa Mahato were given financial support of ₹250,000 for rehabilitation and empowerment.

On this occasion, Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj expressed gratitude to all saints, players, guests, and supporters. He said that the tremendous support received by the Sanatan Premier League is highly inspiring and that in the future this platform will bring even greater opportunities for young players.

The successful organization of the Sanatan Premier League emerged as an inspiring example of the powerful blend of sports, culture, and social responsibility.

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