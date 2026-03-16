VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16: A three-day orientation programme was organised at the Index Medical College Hospital and Research Centre for the Postgraduate (PG) students of the 2025 batch with the aim of introducing them to the academic environment, institutional rules, and hospital services. The programme began with an interactive introduction session where newly admitted students shared their academic backgrounds, specialisations, and future aspirations, while faculty members briefed them about the institution's academic culture and discipline. On this occasion, Suresh Singh Bhadoria, Chairman of Mayank Welfare Foundation, along with Vice Chairman Mayankraj Singh Bhadoria, encouraged the students to move forward with dedication, discipline, and a spirit of service. They motivated the students to focus on their studies and work sincerely towards becoming capable and responsible doctors who prioritise patient care and contribute positively to society.

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Modern Medical Education and Clinical Training

Addressing the gathering, Dean Dr. Sanjeev Narang highlighted that the institution provides modern medical education supported by excellent clinical training and advanced healthcare infrastructure. He stated that postgraduate students receive guidance from experienced faculty members and get opportunities for research and clinical exposure. He emphasised that during their postgraduate training, students must actively participate in patient care, strictly follow medical ethics, and contribute to research work. Medical Superintendent Dr. Swati Prashant also addressed the students and said that patient care and quality treatment remain the highest priorities at the hospital. She advised PG students to understand the hospital's working system and always consider service to patients as their foremost responsibility.

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Introduction to Institutional Functioning and Hospital Services

Executive Director Dr. G. S. Patel briefed the students about the functioning and regulations of the college and hospital and also informed them about various government healthcare initiatives including Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Professor of Surgery Dr. Rahul Tanwani explained that the three-day orientation programme would help students understand different departments, academic activities, and hospital services of the institution. The programme was conducted in the presence of Dheeraj Jaiswal (CAO), Dr. R. C. Yadav (Addl. Director Administration and planning), PG Director Dr. B. K. Agrawal, Vice Dean Dr. Romi Srivastava, Dr. Aarti Sahastrabuddhe, Dr. V. K. Jain, Dr. Ramnath, Dr. V. K. Arora, along with heads of various departments and faculty members of the institution.

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