Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh, considered to be the country's rice bowl and famous for the cultivation of several varieties of rice, is witnessing successful farming of strawberries in the hot weather conditions of Raipur as an agricultural expert has taken up the task of cultivating the juicy temperate fruit.

Prabhat Kumar Tripathi, who worked as an agricultural advisor in several companies, is cultivating strawberries at his farm located on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. Currently, the agri-expert is cultivating three separate varieties of the temperate fruit, measuring around 1.5 acres.

Also Read | Kota Student Death: Father of JEE Aspirant Who Killed Self Suspects Foul Play, Demands Fair Probe.

At present, three varieties of strawberries, including 'Winter Dawn', 'Brilliance' and others are being cultivated on the farm, said Tripathi, elaborating that these varieties are best fitted for the climate of Raipur.

Tripathi further elaborated that he has been engaged in strawberry farming for the last two years and also developed the plant varieties in Raipur itself through mother plants brought here from different places.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Madakkulam Sri Kabaleeswari Amman Temple Hill in Madurai (Watch Video).

Presently, we are cultivating 'Winter Dawn' and 'Brilliance' due to their high shelf-life and are considered best in terms of transportation.

"While farming, we keep a close watch on nutrients to the plants. We are cultivating high quality and chemical free strawberries by ensuring nutrition management as well as disease management in the crops," said Tripathi.

By ensuring and maintaining proper nutrition for the plants, the cultivation of strawberries can be carried out between October and March, said the farmer.

A farmer can get yield around 12-14 metric tons of strawberries per acre by ensuring proper care to plants, offering nutrition to the plants and protecting them from pests, Tripathi explained, adding that if the crop would be harvested in November, then the produce could be sold at Rs 600-700 per kilogram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)