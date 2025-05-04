Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): A severe hailstorm that struck several parts of Shimla district on Friday and Saturday, including Theog, Kotgarh, and Kumarsain in Himachal Pradesh, has devastated the hard work of farmers and orchardists. The unseasonal storm caused extensive damage to fruit crops such as apples, cherries, and pears, as well as to vegetables grown in the region.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy hailstones falling with strong winds broke the branches of fruit trees, nets on apple plants also tore, and plants planted with the support of bamboo collapsed. Huge damage is being estimated in many gardens. The year-long hard work of farmers and gardeners was destroyed in a few hours. Everything from flowers to small fruits has fallen. The hailstones have even peeled the bark of the trees. This time, the hopes are over.

Also Read | Reel Craze Proves Costly in Mumbai: Bike-Borne Duo Snatch iPhone 13 of Woman Recording Reel With Her Sister in Vikhroli, Case Registered.

Local MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore has expressed deep concern over this disaster. He has instructed the officials of Theog and Kumarsain to immediately visit the affected areas and assess the damage. He has also urged the government to provide relief amount and proper compensation to the affected farmers immediately.

Rathore said, "This is not the first incident. Weather disasters have now become common. We need to find long-term solutions so that farmers and gardeners do not have to fall prey to natural disasters every time."

Also Read | 'MedLEaPR': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Advanced Digital Platform To Make Medico Legal Systems More Transparent (Watch Video).

Officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Department have also started surveying the damage. The state government is expected to announce an economic assistance package soon.

Meanwhile, farmers have also raised the demand to develop modern technology and infrastructure to protect against weather disasters. The situation is worrying and now the time has come for the policy makers to take this issue on priority - otherwise the clouds of crisis will continue to deepen on the horticultural future of Himachal.

Shimla city also witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorms on Sunday afternoon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)