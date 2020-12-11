By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Several farmers at Singhu border agitating against the farm laws are dealing with diabetes, blood pressure and pulmonary diseases and a few have been sent to hospitals for medical care.

The government has already urged protesting farmers to allow children and elderly to go home in view of the cold and COVID-19. The protest reached 16th day on Friday.

Doctors at the site of the protest said that elderly farmers are getting exposed to dust, pollution, and cold and some are suffering from breathing issues. They said there has been an increase in cases of hypertension and flu.

They said a few were sent to hospitals following aggravated COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

To address medical needs close 100 makeshift medical camps have been set up at Singhu border. Voluntary organisations have set up the camps and many of these have come up in the past week. People are being provided with free medicines and there is also ambulance services.

Dr Mridul Sarkar, who was working in a medical camp, said that some among the elderly are suffering from COPD.

"There are patients suffering from blood pressure, diabetes and also skin diseases. Few have been sent few to hospitals through the help of locals. I think here medical attention is most crucial," he said.

Dr Sunny S Ahluwalia, who was also at a medical camp, said most people are coming to check their blood sugar, diabetes.

"People are also suffering from acidity. The participation of elderly farmers is in large in numbers hence medical support is required. Our dental unit van till now has done 60 extractions and sees at least 90 to 100 patients regularly," he said.

Apart from voluntary organisations, health experts in their individual capacity have also come forward to extend a helping hand to farmers in need of medical attention.

Dr Suraj Dhillon said that due to inadequate toilet arrangements patients are also suffering from gastritis.

"We are observing most of the people here are having problems related to blood pressure and diabetes. Stress and fatigue are also there," he said.

Medical experts are advising patients to drink more water, sit in the shelter and avoid oily food.

The farmer unions have rejected government proposals to amend the three farm laws and are insisting on their demand to repeal them.

During the fifth round of talks on December 5, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had appealed to that children and elders should be allowed to go home from protests in view of the cold and COVID-19.

The government has also been urging farmer unions to give up their agitation and solve their grievances through talks. (ANI)

