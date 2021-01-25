Aurangabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Farmer leader Raghunath Patil on Monday appealed to peasants in Maharashtra to not pay tax, pending loan and electricity bills, and threatened to "break hands and legs" of anybody coming for their collection.

Speaking to reporters, the veteran leader also targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena-led state government over the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane.

"Soon after Gram Panchayat elections got over in Maharashtra, the state government issued orders to collect various tax and power bills. Various financial bodies also issued similar orders, but farmers will not repay anything as their income has gone down. If anyone comes for collection, we will break their hands and legs," the Shetkari Sanghatna leader said.

Patil said that leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should ensure that FRP is paid to farmers.

"Sugar industry in the state is controlled by Sharad Pawar. Farmers are not being paid enough for their crops in Maharashtra. Market committees, milk unions, sugar factories are not paying for farm produce. Leaders in the state have no moral right to support the ongoing agitation in New Delhi," he added.

Patil slammed the BJP-led Central government on the issues of MSP, farm loan etc.

"Due to its non-transparent farm policy, farmers have lost their faith in the Centre," he said, adding that the Shetkari Sanghatna had suggested corrections in the three agri laws enacted by the Centre last year.

He also attacked the Congress over issues of farmers.

