New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Government is taking all possible measures to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, laying the foundation stone through video-conference of the administrative building of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Dataganj, Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Tomar said that with the implementation of the two new ordinances and other legal reforms in agriculture sector, farmers can now sell their produce anywhere in the country at remunerative prices and all restrictions on them have been removed.

"The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 will serve to ensure that along with agreement with traders on purchase of agricultural produce, farmers are now assured beforehand of guaranteed return of their production costs," Tomar said.

The Union Agriculture Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts have been made to bridge the gap between agriculture and other sectors. The country is now not only self-sufficient but also surplus in foodgrain production. There are 86 per cent small and marginal farmers in the country, who should all have access to government schemes, programmes and facilities. KVKs and scientists have an important role to play in ensuring this.

The Minister stressed on the important role of the KVKs in ensuring that farmers give attention to soil health testing, refrain from using excessive pesticides, save water in irrigation and increase their crop production. He said that KVKs also have a leading role to play in increasing cluster farming, and development of crops for which local environment is conducive.

Tomar said that there are 86 KVKs in UP, which are doing commendable work. Opening of 20 new KVKs in the state had been approved, out of which 17 are already functioning. The remaining three will be soon opened in Prayagraj, Rae Bareli and Azamgarh. Another KVK is proposed in Moradabad. (ANI)

