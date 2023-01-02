Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Jalandhar Pathankot National Highway was closed and traffic on the highway came to a grinding halt on Sunday for two hours due to a farmers' protest in Latif Pura.

Locals of Latif Pura and farmers' organizations blocked the highway near the PAP as part of their protest against the demolition of houses by the Improvement Trust.

Parminder Singh, a resident of Latif Pura said that the farmers had already requested the government and the administration for permission regarding the protest.

"While meditating yesterday, some people also tried to get the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar to talk to the people of Latif Pura, but the meeting could not take place due to the non-availability of the DC," he added.

Manpreet Kaur, another resident of Latif Pura said, "Together with, both the lanes of the Jalandhar-Delhi highway have been blocked."

People sitting on the highway jamming in protest against the demolition of houses said that the highway is currently being stopped for two hours.

"Today the highway row has been stopped only symbolically. If the government does not give them houses again in Latif Pura itself, then a strong front will be set up on the highway," Manpreet Kaur added.

The protestors said that the farmers have come out in favour of the victims protesting against the demolition of the houses of the people who came from Pakistan to Latif Pura at the time of partition by the Improvement Trust.

"Recently, farmers had taken out a fury rally in Jalandhar city regarding the people of Latif Pura and social service organizations. On the success of this fury rally, the farmers had given a bandh call on January 1," Parminder Singh said.

Latif Pura people said that they were stopped on the way by the administration but the Protest will be intensified in the coming days and will reach the government of Punjab. (ANI)

