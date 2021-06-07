Tohana (Haryana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Farmers, who have been agitating in Tohana over the arrest of two farmers, will now head back to the national capital to continue their protest against the Centre's farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said that the demand of farmers to withdraw cases against the arrested farmers had been accepted after a meeting with the administration.

"After meeting with the administration, all our demands have been accepted. Cases will be withdrawn. One person, who is still in jail, will be freed after formalities. We will go back to Delhi to fight against farm laws," Tikait said.

Farmer unions had called off the statewide gherao of police stations in Haryana after the state government released the two arrested farmers on Monday morning.

Farmers Ravi Azad and Vikas Sisar have been released from Hisar Jail in the early hours of Monday. The duo was arrested for gheraoing local Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Devender Sigh Babli's residence on June 1.

A large number of farmers led by farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and United Kisan Morcha leader Yogendra staged a dharna in front of Tohana Sadar police station in Fatehabad district of Haryana, demanding the release of arrested farmers.

They also called for a statewide gherao of police stations in Haryana with this demand.

At the borders of Delhi, farmers have been protesting against for the last six months against the centre's farm laws. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)