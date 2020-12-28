Kaushambi (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A 60-year-old farmhouse caretaker here was hacked to death Monday, police said.

They said Mohammad Nazim was looking after the farmhouse of a person named Mohammad Yunus.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the farmhouse is in Sherpur village on the outskirts of the city. He said the area falls under Pipri police station limits.

He said the farmhouse owner and the caretaker belonged to the same village.

Police said the man was killed using an axe, but it was not immediately clear as to who killed him and why.

The incident is being probe, they said.

