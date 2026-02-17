Mohali, February 17: Security has been heightened outside Fortis Hospital in Mohali today, after several schools and the private hospital, where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been admitted, received bomb threats. Police personnel have been deployed around the hospital premises after a bomb threat was received via email.

Earlier, CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday. According to hospital authorities, he underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment along with standard diagnostic investigations. In a statement issued earlier, the hospital said all his vital parameters were stable and within normal limits. He was experiencing exhaustion and was admitted for observation and supportive care. "His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team," the hospital said. Lipstick Bomb Threat: Aircraft Toilet Message Sparks Security Scare on IndiGo Flight 6E6894, Plane Lands Safely at Kolkata Airport.

Despite his admission, Mann addressed a rally in Moga on Monday as part of the state government's 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign. During the event, he took an oath to eradicate drug use in Punjab and outlined the next phase of the anti-drug initiative. "Under the 'War Against Drugs 2.0', programs will be organised in schools in the coming days. Students and their parents will be made aware of drugs. At the same time, future generations will also be saved from drugs," Mann said. IndiGo Bomb Scare: Shillong-Bound Flight 6E-7304 Receives Bomb Threat at Kolkata Airport (See Pics).

Security Heightened Outside Fortis Hospital in Mohali

#WATCH | Punjab: Security heightened outside Fortis Hospital in Mohali as several schools and Fortis Hospital have recieved bomb threats. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Og2rGiysFh — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

He added, "Under the leadership of National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, all the MLAs, ministers, members of Village Defence Committees, and a large number of Punjabis were administered the oath to make their due contribution in making a drug-free Punjab. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to eradicate drugs from Punjab." Mann also felicitated members of the Village Defence Committee and police personnel who seized drugs in Amritsar by handing over prize cheques. Authorities have not yet disclosed details regarding the source of the bomb threats, and further investigation is underway.

