Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 15 (ANI): Leaders and workers of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) met party president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar to express their concern, along with their well wishes, after he had a close shave following an assassination attempt.

Party functionaries, legislators and people from different walks of life called on the senior leader and conveyed their concern and support.

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The NC workers gathered to wish Abdullah well and expressed relief over his safety after the firing incident.

An accused, identified as Kamal Singh Janwal, was arrested for his attempt to assassinate Farooq Abdullah with a loaded pistol on Wednesday at a wedding ceremony held at Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area.

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The accused was remanded to police custody for five days on Thursday, and the court also directed that a medical examination of the individual be carried out within the next 24 hours.

On March 13, Farooq Abdullah visited the Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar and participated in the 'Alvida Jumma' (last Friday of Ramadan month) prayers.

Speaking to reporters on the occassion, Abdullah addressed the West Asia conflict issue, asserting that "no greater power than Allah".

"All I would like to say is that we should remember Allah. There is no greater power than Allah. Wahi tha aur wahi rahega. The crisis (energy) is because a war is being fought. May the war end. May Allah end the forces that want to end Islam," Farooq Abdullah said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)