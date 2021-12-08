Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chairman Farooq Abdullah slammed the Centre on Wednesday for allegedly delaying the delimitation of constituencies in the Union Territory, saying that the people could not suffer anymore.

"We were promised that delimitation would happen and elections will follow after that. The Centre was told that they were given a deadline of March 6 which would not be extended. But till today, we have not been called. We have not been shown any report. We do not know what is going on. People cannot suffer anymore. There has been enough of the dictatorship, enough of the rule of Lieutenant Governor. People's rule should come because only it can resolve their issues," said Abdullah while addressing the Convention Programme of the party.

He said, "They (BJP) lie a lot. A lot of hype has been made about tourism in the Union Territory but nothing is happening on the ground. People are dying but they keep saying there is peace. Had it been my rule, they would have asked the journalists to write against me but now they do not even dare writing about what is happening."

He attacked BJP for allegedly curbing the freedom of press in the Union Territory and asserted that if elected to power, his party would not curb media freedom.

"They can write whatever they want. It is they who correct us and wake us up from our sleep. The reason why media is silent right now is that people running it are poor, surviving on government ads. If the ads will stop, the paper will get shut down," he added.

Meanwhile, stating that the delimitation of Assembly and Parliament constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir will be completed as early as possible, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday that the Delimitation Commission held extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Union Territory.

The Government has constituted a Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the convention, Abdullah also extended his support for 27 per cent reservation in jobs for the OBCs.

"When I come back to power, I will make sure that injustice done to you is corrected. There are 28 sub-castes of you (OBCs). Why can't they become doctors, engineers, chief secretaries?" he asked. (ANI)

