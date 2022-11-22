Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he would join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra at the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that maintaining the unity and integrity of the country is the need of the hour.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Also Read | Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala FC Played out a Goalless Draw in Their #HeroILeague … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"As soon as he reaches Lakhanpur, which is where Jammu and Kashmir starts, I will go there and join Rahul Gandhi. We will walk together for the unity and integrity of this nation," Abdullah told PTI from New Delhi.

He added it is the need of the hour to stand united.

Also Read | Telangana: TRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Grabs Government Official by Collar (Watch Video).

The former chief minister is currently in New Delhi for a parliamentary committee meeting and is likely to return to Jammu.

The Congress has dubbed the yatra as "India's biggest mass contact programme".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)