Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): Farooq Lone and Zubair Ahmed Raza have been appointed as the new members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), officials said.

"Farooq Lone and Zubair Ahmed Raza appointed as members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission," said Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Also Read | US to Withdraw Visas For Foreign Students Whose Classes Move Online: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

Farooq Lone is a retired IAS while Zubair Ahmed Raza is the district Judge of Doda.

Meanwhile, Veena Pandita was appointed as Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education for two more years. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Martyred in Pulwama Encounter, Security Forces Kill Terrorist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)