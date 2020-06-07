India News | Fatal Accident While Reversing Car Takes the Life of a 10-month-old in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): In a tragic accident, a 10-month-old girl lost her life after getting caught in the wheels of a car in her residence in Tilak Nagar, according to the police.

The deceased, whose father works as a guard, was playing in the parking area inside the compound when the Mercedes Benz car driver started reversing the vehicle.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Reaches Matoshree to Meet Uddhav Thackeray After Shiv Sena Slams Actor in Mouthpiece: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

The child was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Police have taken the vehicle into possession, further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Shahid Siddiqui's Niece Dies After Suffering From COVID-19-Like Symptoms in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital; the Former Rajya Sabha MP Had to Struggle to Find a Bed For Her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)