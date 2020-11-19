Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Wednesday booked a father-son duo for allegedly selling a plot of land here for Rs 30 lakh on forged documents, officials said.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Birthday: 6 Quotes of the Actress From 2020 That Will Guide You Home.

The crime branch registered a case against accused Gandharab Singh and his son Arjun Singh of Channi Himmat for cheating a man and duping him of Rs 30 lakh over a plot, falling in a prime location in Jammu city, they said.

A written complaint was received in the crime branch here wherein one Krishan Lal alleged that both the accused executed various 'agreements to sell' with regard to the sale of the land, the officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Records 131 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest in Single Day; Total Cases Cross 5 Lakh.

The accused lured the complainant to enter a deal of Rs 60 lakh as the cost of the plot, out of which Rs 30 lakh was paid in advance after executing various 'agreements to sell' with regard to the sale of the land over which they did not have an ownership title, they said.

However, on the basis of the forged documents, they allured the complainant to handover Rs 30 lakh in 2017 to them, they said.

Accused Gandharab Singh is a notorious criminal involved in double murder case in Trikuta Nagar, the officials said.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted by the crime branch.

Prima facie it has been established that Gandharab Singh and his son Arjun Singh posed themselves as owners in possession of the land through various forged documents and affidavits and allured the complainant dishonestly, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)