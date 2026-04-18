New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A father and his son were stabbed to death in south Delhi's Chittaranjan Park area, with one person slightly injured over a money-related matter on Friday, said Delhi Police.

"The accused has been identified but remains at large," said Delhi Police.

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"It's been found that a father and son have been murdered; they were killed by being stabbed with a knife. It was their own neighbour who committed the murder. And there is another family member who is currently injured," Municipal Councillor for Ward No. 171(Chittaranjan Park), Ashu Thakur told ANI, adding that "police are investigating the incident where a father and son were stabbed to death."

"I don't have the full details yet. As soon as I get news, I will definitely update you," she further said.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)