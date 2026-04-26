Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): As a heatwave grips parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Animal Husbandry Department in Udhampur district has initiated preventive measures to safeguard poultry at the Government Hatchery and Poultry Farm in Kallar.

Officials said on Saturday that steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures on birds, with a focus on maintaining proper environmental conditions and nutrition.

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Assistant Manager of Poultry in Udhampur, Dr Surbhi Bharti, highlighted key precautions for poultry farmers to follow during the ongoing heatwave.

"We should provide proper ventilation to birds in this heat wave. Keep the windows open. Provide fans from both sides so the heat escapes outside. Provide the birds with cold water. Feed the birds either early morning or late evening. Provide them a proper balance of vitamins and minerals," she said.

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The department has emphasised that such measures are crucial to prevent heat stress among poultry, which can adversely affect their health and productivity.

Meanwhile, the Government Veterinary Hospital in the Kallar area of Udhampur marked World Veterinary Day with a programme honouring the contributions of veterinary professionals and reaffirming their commitment to animal welfare.

During the event, veterinary doctors paid tribute to the historical contributions of the veterinary community and took a solemn pledge to ensure dedicated and consistent care for animals.

District Veterinary Hospital Superintendent Dr Anwar Hussain Nagoo highlighted the significance of this year's theme while addressing the gathering.

"The World Veterinary Association has selected the theme 'Veterinarians: Guardians of Food and Health' for this year. We had called many doctors and experts here... We felicitate the distinguished veterinarians today..." he said.

The programme also witnessed the participation of several doctors and experts from the field, who were invited to commemorate the occasion and recognise the role of veterinarians in safeguarding both animal and public health.

World Veterinary Day is observed annually to acknowledge the vital role played by veterinarians in ensuring animal welfare, food safety, and public health across the globe. It is celebrated on April 25 every year with the theme "Veterinarians: Guardians of Food and Health".

The day highlighted the critical role of vets in ensuring food safety, animal welfare, and public health under the "One Health" approach, particularly concerning zoonotic diseases, climate change, and food security. (ANI)

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