New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Fear and panic have gripped Kashmiri students across the country following open threats and targeted violence in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) reported receiving over 1,000 distress calls from students across the country, many expressing fears for their safety and making urgent plans to return home.

JKSA has released emergency helpline numbers and formed a dedicated team to support students and liaise with authorities.

In a disturbing incident at the Universal Group of Institutions in Derabassi, Chandigarh, Kashmiri students were allegedly attacked inside their hostel on Wednesday night by a group wielding sharp weapons.

One student was injured, and others reported being physically assaulted and having their clothes torn, Khuehami told ANI.

"There is fear amongst Kashmiri students. Their families are concerned and asking them to return home," Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of JKSA.

In Uttarakhand's Dehradun, a viral video allegedly featuring a member of the Hindu Raksha Dal has intensified tensions. In the purported video, the person asked Kashmiri Muslim students to leave the city or face consequences.

The viral video and subsequent threats have left many students in a state of limbo, particularly those currently appearing for exams. Some are attending classes out of compulsion, despite feeling deeply unsafe.

"We're attending classes because of exams, but we're scared. There's been no outreach or assurance from local authorities," said a PG Kashmiri student studying in Uttarakhand.

At least over a dozen students studying in Dehradun have already returned to Kashmir amid fears of a backlash following the Pahalgam attack. In response, JKSA has issued a nationwide advisory urging Kashmiri students to remain indoors, avoid confrontations, and stay away from political discussions online.

Nasir Khuehami also confirmed that he had reached out to senior authorities regarding the threats. "I have spoken to the DGP of Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth Ji, regarding the open threats issued by members of the Hindu Raksha Dal to Kashmiri students, including an ultimatum asking them to vacate the state. I've been told FIR has been registered and arrests will follow shortly," he said.

"The DGP informed me that a team led by the SSP Dehradun will soon visit Kashmiri students in Prem Nagar, Sudhowala, Nanda ki Chowki and Selaqui to ensure their safety and instil confidence. We will not tolerate such acts. The strongest possible action will be taken to prevent communal intimidation and to safeguard the rights of all Kashmiri students," he added.

JKSA President Ummar Jamal condemned the Pahalgam killings and called for unity in the face of attempts to polarise.

"This tragedy must not become a weapon for hate. We urge students to remain focused on their safety and not get caught in political crossfire."

Twenty-six tourists were killed on Tuesday afternoon in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. Among the victims were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. (ANI)

