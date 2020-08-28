Bhubaneswar, Aug 28 (PTI) Fear of flood looms large in the Mahanadi river system in Odisha following heavy rainfall in its upper catchment areas in Chhatisgarh and a rise in the water level of Hirakud Dam, a senior official said. Two more persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state on Friday, raising the death toll to nine, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), P K Jena said. Forty of the 64 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam, built across the Mahanadi near Sambalpur in Odisha, were opened by the authorities on Friday to discharge excess water.

The flood in the Mahanadi river system is likely to affect coastal districts like Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh districts, another official said. Many other rivers are in spate submerging low-lying areas and snapping road connectivity.

Also Read | CLAT 2020 Exams Postponed Amid Row Over JEE, NEET; September 28 Announced as New Date, Check Timings.

After heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, over 6.9 lakh cusec water is now entering the Hirakud reservoir while 4.11 lakh cusec is being discharged through 40 sluice gates of the dam, the SRC said.

The water level at Hirakud Dam stands at 625.29 feet as against the full reservoir level of 630 feet, he said.

Also Read | Odisha Rains: State Fire Services Personnel Rescue 6 Trapped People Including Newborn From Flooded Village in Jajpur (Watch Video).

Excess water is being discharged from the reservoir due to the huge inflow, Jena said.

As the inflow at Hirakud Dam is likely to increase up to 8 lakh cusec shortly, the authorities are expected to raise the volume of discharge to over 6 lakh cusec from the reservoir, Jena said.

As a result 10 to 10.5 lakh cusec of water is likely to flow through Munduli near Cuttack on Saturday where 7.2 lakh cusec of water is now flowing.

It may lead to a medium level flood in the Mahanadi delta region, he said.

Mentioning that the government is fully prepared to deal with the flood situation in the Mahanadi river system, the SRC said, the state has in the past faced huge flow of up to 16 lakh cusec in Mahanadi, the largest river in the coastal state.

Collectors of all the districts in the Mabanadi delta region have been alerted to deal with the situation, the SRC said.

Aditional teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Response Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service have been mobilised in the areas likely to be affected.

"I have spoken to the collectors of the districts concerned and we are working round-the-clock to deal with the situation," he said.

Chief Engineer of water resources department, Jyotirmaya Rath said, heavy rain continued to lash upper catchment of the Mahanadi where about 200 mm rainfall was recorded till Friday morning.

With the discharge of 6 lakh cusec of water from the Hirakud Dam soon, water from rivers such as the Tel, Suktel and the Jira will be flowing into the Mahanadi, Rath said. It will take over 24 hours for the water from Hirakud Dam to reach Munduli to increase the flow from 10 to 10.5 lakh cusec there, he said. When the water flow is above 10 lakh cusec per second, it is categorised as medium to major flood, Rath said.

The SRC said, a girl and a man died in incidents of wall collapse in Jajpur and Nuapada districts on Friday, he said.

The Brahmani, Baitarani, Subarnarekha and Jalaka are flowing above the danger level at different places but the water level of some of these rivers are likely to recede, the SRC said.

Arrangements have been made to evacuate people to safer places in Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur, Jena said.

Till Thursday, over 7,000 people had been evacuated from vulnerable areas and housed in flood shelters where dry ration and cooked food are being provided, he said. Meanwhile, the intensity of rainfall has subsided considerably in the state since Thursday.

Formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal had triggered heavy downpour in Odisha since Monday.

This was the fifth low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal this month causing heavy rainfall in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)