New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): After AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal misquoted a part of Ramayana, BJP leader Tarun Chugh said on Tuesday that the former Delhi Chief Minister has finally remembered Lord Ram as he might get defeated.

Targeting Kejriwal over developmental works in Delhi in the last 10 years, Chugh said that people have decided to say goodbye to Kejriwal, adding that his party won't even get 10 seats in the elections.

Also Read | Nashik Road Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Injured After in Autorickshaw Hits Container Truck on Sinnar-Ghoti Road in Igatpuri Taluka.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "Now, fearing defeat, he has finally remembered Ram. The people of Delhi are now alert to save themselves from Arvind Kejriwal's web of lies. They are asking what he did in 10 years. People are opposing and boycotting him. People have decided to bid good bye to Kejriwal and his party won't even reach two digits, they will get less than 10 seats in the elections."

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed Kejriwal for the blip. Bhandari called him a "Chunavi Hindu," saying that his Chunavi Hindu face has been exposed before all.

Also Read | US Birthright Citizenship Rules Changed: Who Will Not Get US Citizenship After Donald Trump’s Executive Order? What Does It Mean for Indian Parents on Temporary Visas Like H-1B?.

"He says that his grandmother used to say that Lord Ram's temple should not be built in Ayodhya. He said that all the land in Delhi should be given to Waqf. The Chunavi Hindu face of Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country."

Sharpening his attack, Bhandari alleged Kejriwal and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of "appeasement politics," saying that appeasement runs in their veins.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari said, "Arvind Kejriwal is a Chunavi Hindu. Appeasement runs in his and his boss Rahul Gandhi's veins. He has little knowledge of Ramayana and could not recite it properly."

The BJP spokesperson further claimed that Kejriwal is "irritated" with 'Ek hain toh safe hain' slogan and Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya, and wants to give lands of Delhi to Waqf Board. In the same breath, Bhandari also accused Kejriwal of supporting Rohingyas migrants.

"They were irritated with the slogan of 'Ek hain toh safe hain'. He is the one who does not know Ramayana, is irritated with Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya, wants to give all the land of Delhi to Waqf, did not remember the Hindu Pujaris for 10 years and supports Rohingya, such a leader is against Sanatana, against the unity of Hindus and the country," he added.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the slum clusters of Vishwas Nagar recited a topic of Ramayana related to the incident of 'Sita-Hiran' where Goddess Sita falls prey to Ravan's 'golden deer' tactic.

Kejriwal compared his opponent party BJP to the golden deer from the epic and warned the people of Vishwas Nagar.

"I want to warn the slum dwellers that these days they (BJP) are staying in slums, they do not love you, they love your vote and will sell all your land after the elections. Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years, so one day he went to the forest to arrange for food, left Mata Sita in the hut and told Laxman to protect Sita Maa. Meanwhile, Ravan came in the form of a golden deer. Sita said to Laxman 'I want this deer'. Laxman went after it and Ravan kidnapped Sita Maa in his absence. These BJP people are also like that golden deer, do not get involved in their trap," said Kejriwal.

The Assembly election in Delhi are going to take place in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes is will take place on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)