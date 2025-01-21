Nashik, January 21: Three people, among them a four-year-old girl, were killed and two seriously injured when an autorickshaw hit a container truck in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Sinnar-Ghoti Road in Igatpuri taluka on Monday evening, an official said. He said the autorickshaw collided with the container truck. Nashik Road Accident: 8 Dead in Horrific Tempo-Truck Collision at Dwarka Circle, Video of Victims Enjoying Tempo Ride Before Fatal Mishap Surfaces.

The auto driver, Amol Vinayak Ghuge (25), died on the spot. His daughter, Swara, and Martand Piraji Awad (60) died at a hospital, the official said, adding that two other passengers of the autorickshaw were injured. The police have detained the truck driver, and a case has been registered against him, he said.