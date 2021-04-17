Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 17 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday expressed shock at the mass shooting incident at a facility of the FedEx delivery services company in the US city of Indianapolis, and prayed for strength to the families of the victims.

In a tweet today, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "Shocked by the mass shooting incident at FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis which took the lives of 8 people including 4 Sikhs. Pray for strength to their families in this hour of grief."

Eight people were killed in the shooting at Indianapolis on Thursday night (local-time).

The victims from the shooting were identified as 32-year-old Matthew R Alexander, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, 48-year-old Amarjit Skhon, 19-year-old Karlie Smith and 74-year-old John Weisert.

"A significant number of workers at FedEx processing centre (near Indianapolis airport), where the shooting took place Thursday night are from Sikh community" said the Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor.

Deputy Chief Craig McCartt on Friday afternoon identified the gunman as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, who was last employed by FedEx in 2020. "Hole was found dead of a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted," McCartt said. (ANI)

