Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Madhya Pradesh state council have applauded the state budget for the financial year 2025-26, saying it focuses on growth, innovation, sustainability, and women's empowerment.

Chairman of FICCI, MP State Council, Dinesh Patidar, has said that the budget is a roadmap for a sustainable and prosperous future, and FICCI is keen to extend its support in this journey.

Also Read | ISRO Earns USD 439 Million via Launching 393 Foreign and 3 Indian Satellites in 10 Years: Minister Jitendra Singh.

"Madhya Pradesh's budget for the fiscal year signifies growth and innovation, with a renewed emphasis on the renewable energy sector, infrastructure modernization, and industrial expansion. Focused on improving quality of life and promoting sustainability, this budget reflects a forward-looking approach. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state is progressing towards a Viksit Bharat, and FICCI is enthusiastic about supporting this green journey. This budget is a roadmap for a sustainable and prosperous future," Patidar said.

MP State Council Manish Dabkara, co-chairman of FICCI, said the budget showcased growth and innovation with a clear emphasis on the energy sector's expansion and decarbonization.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly in English: Inspirational Quote With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on March 13, 2025.

"Along with infrastructure modernisation, industrial development, and enhanced quality of life, this budget reflects forward-thinking leadership. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the state is progressing towards a Viksit Bharat, and FICCI is committed to supporting this transformative journey. This budget is a strategic framework for a sustainable and prosperous future," Dabkara said.

Another Co-Chairman of FICCI, MP State Council, Manish Gulati, said that the state is setting a new benchmark by prioritizing infrastructure, industry, and quality of life.

"Madhya Pradesh's latest budget is a milestone in its journey towards growth and innovation. The state is setting new benchmarks by prioritizing infrastructure, industry, and quality of life. With the Chief Minister's progressive vision, we are moving towards a Viksit Bharat, and FICCI is thrilled to be part of this transformation. This budget is a guiding light for the state's bright future," Gulati said.

Additionally, a member of FICCI MP state council, Manish Rajoria, said that the Madhya Pradesh budget set a precedent for sustainable and forward-looking governance. Strengthening infrastructure, boosting industrial development, and enhancing citizens' quality of life are central to this visionary roadmap. The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership is propelling the state towards a Viksit Bharat, and FICCI is proud to contribute to this long-term transformation.

Former Chairperson of FICCI FLO, Indore, Meetu Kohli, said that the state budget stressed growth and progress, with a focus on advancing opportunities for women.

"Madhya Pradesh's budget for the fiscal year emphasizes growth and progress, with a special focus on advancing opportunities for women. Alongside infrastructure modernization, industrial development, and improved quality of life, this budget demonstrates forward-thinking and inclusiveness. Guided by the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state is moving closer to a Viksit Bharat, and FICCI is committed to supporting this empowering journey. This budget outlines a strategy for a future that is prosperous and uplifting for women," Kohli said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)