New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Tuesday extended the period of NIA investigation in the Delhi blast case. The NIA sought a further extension of 45 days to complete the investigation. The court extended the investigation period in connection with two accused, Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmed Dar.

The Special NIA Judge granted the extension of 45 days to complete the investigation after considering the NIA's application.

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An application was filed along with the prosecutor's report seeking an extension.

The NIA had moved an application seeking further extension of the investigation period in relation to some accsued to complete the investigation.

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Earlier, the Patiala House Court on February 13 extended the period of investigation for a further 45 days to conclude the investigation in the Delhi Blast case of November 2025.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) had sought an extension of 90 days extension to complete the investigation in connection with seven other Accused persons.

As per law, the period of investigation can be extended upto 180 days. The original period of investigation is 90 days. The NIA has obtained the extension for the second time.

A high-intensity blast took place in a car near the Red Fort on November 11, 2025.

Legal Aid Defence counsel (LADC) Piyush Sachdeva appeared for Malla and Dar. He also moved applications seeking permission from the jail authorities to allow them to communicate with their families.

They have also pleaded to allow them to have access to an open place in the jail premises. They have been lodged in isolation. All the applications have been forwarded to the jail authorities to take decision.

NIA first arrested Aamir Rashid Mir on November 16, 2025. Thereafter, other accsued persons, namely Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr. Shaheen Saeed and Soyeb were arrested on different dates. Thereafter, other Accused persons, including Malla and Dar, were arrested. (ANI)

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