New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Field trial for a new high-tech entertainment "content distribution eco-system service" was started on Tuesday in association with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, an official statement said.

This new-age service launched by a Japanese tech firm will permit "lightning-fast transfer of content to mobile devices at speeds of 400X of 4G without the need to have an active internet connection," the DMRC said.

The technology enables the transfer of a full-length two-hour-long HD-format movie in two seconds. The demo of the technology was done at Metro Bhawan here in the presence of DMRC's Managing Director Vikas Kumar and officials from the DMRC and HRCP, the Delhi Metro said.

The service is designed for the convenience of people on the move. Once the content is downloaded it plays in HD mode without any frustrating buffering. Its application can extend to all modes of transport, including the metro, long-distance trains, air travel, and long drives once it is tested and made operational in the future.

To avail the service, users will have to attach a dongle (attached to a mobile) to a touch point (transfer device) and download content from an app developed by HRCP, the statement said.

The app will have a collection of popular movies as well as games. As part of the trials, these special dongles enabling such high-speed transfer of data will be distributed among some employees of the DMRC as well as some other leading corporates, it said.

The trial will be conducted over the next 30 days and based on the feedback received, the HRCP shall try to make the service available for public use by the end of next year, the DMRC said.

In the future, the technology being provided through dongles will be embedded in mobile phones and users will be able to download movies and games at lightning-speed data from the designated touchpoints directly on to their mobile phones, it added.

With this new wireless technology, any type of data may be transferred in a safe and fast way. By simply putting the transmitting and receiving devices within each other's range, "gbps-class wireless data transfer is possible", the statement said.

"This presents a huge opportunity, which is not just limited to the case being shown in this trial, but could also possibly include several B2B applications, such as CCTV monitoring systems, touch-less ticketing systems for rapid transport, weight and load management in train coaches, drones, and robotics applications, medical industry applications, and logistics automation solutions," it said.

