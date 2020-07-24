New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the IT Department "for being responsive to people" as the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) observes 160th Income Tax day towards nation-building.

In her message on the 160th Income Tax Day, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman appreciated the continuous efforts of the Income-Tax Department towards making the tax administration taxpayer-friendly, transparent and geared towards facilitating voluntary compliance, said the Finance Ministry in a statement.

The Finance Minister also lauded the Income-Tax Department for being responsive to the needs of the taxpayers during this pandemic time by relaxing various compliance requirements and addressing the liquidity concerns of the taxpayers.

She further expressed confidence that not only would the department continue to play a critical role in the growth of the nation, but will also strive to keep improving and set new standards of professionalism.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur appreciated the Income Tax Department as well.

Thakur also appreciated the speed with which the department responded to the challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic by relaxing procedural requirements and addressing liquidity concerns and lauded the departmental officers and officials for the help, at the individual as well as team levels, extended by them to those in distress during the pandemic. (ANI)

