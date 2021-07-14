Guwahati, Jul 14 (PTI) Four Bills related to Agricultural Income Tax, Value Added Tax, taxation on specified lands and electricity duty were tabled in the Assam assembly by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Wednesday.

She introduced the Assam Agricultural Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeking to amend the Act to increase the fine amount for late filing of return for enforcing compliance.

The minister also introduced The Assam Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which proposes to amend the Act of 2003 by inserting a new sub-section to provide an option of issuance of e-voice with digital signatures by the dealers.

She also tabled The Assam Taxation (On Specified Lands) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to insert a new section in the Act of 1990 for applicability of the provisions of Assam VAT Act, 2003 under the Specified Lands Act for its proper administration.

The Bill also seeks to insert a new section for automation of business processes and to empower the Commissioner of Taxes, Assam, to issue instructions with prior approval of the government on e-filing and e-payments, Neog pointed out.

The finance minister also tabled The Assam Electricity Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to amend the Act of 1964 to insert a new section for automation of the business process and to empower the Commissioner of Taxes, to issue instructions, with prior approval of the government, on the procedure of e-filing of returns and e-payments.

The four Bills have no provisions which would involve recurring or non-recurring expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of the state on its enactment as an Act of the state legislature, she said.

