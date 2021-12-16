New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair pre-budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23 on Friday.

The meeting will be held virtually.

She will hold consultations with representatives of services and trade sector and with experts from industry, infrastructure and climate change.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders from various sectors in 2 sessions tomorrow, December 17, 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually," Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding consultations with representatives of Services and Trade sector in forenoon; and with 2nd group of experts from Industry, Infrastructure & Climate Change in afternoon," it added. (ANI)

