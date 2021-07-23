Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to complete the construction work of all newly-approved medical colleges in the state in a time-bound manner.

In view of the possibility of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he asked the officials to strengthen oxygen and ICU beds and child health facilities in all medical colleges.

Gehlot was addressing the review meeting of the Medical Education Department through video conference.

He said that Rajasthan is the first state in the country which is moving fast in the direction of setting up of Government Medical Colleges in all the districts. In such a situation, it is our top priority to complete the work of approved medical colleges on time, he added.

Gehlot said that the construction work of medical colleges should be done keeping in mind the present and future requirements. Monitoring cell should be constituted to complete the construction work in a time-bound manner, he said.

The chief minister directed that the work of setting-up oxygen plants in medical colleges and their affiliated hospitals, increasing the number of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds, increasing beds in neonatal and infant intensive care units and other health facilities should be done expeditiously.

State Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that due to timely completion of new medical colleges, shortage of specialist doctors would be sorted out and the people of the state would get better health facilities in their own district.

