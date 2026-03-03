New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Finland President Alexander Stubb will visit India from March 4 to March 7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 11th Raisina Dialogue, 2026, in New Delhi.

The visit, which will include the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors, MEA said in its release.

The visit will see President Stubb attend the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. As per the release, the visit will be Stubb's first visit to India in his current role as President.

In addition to his engagement at the Raisina Dialogue, President Stubb will hold discussions with the Prime Minister, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A key highlight of the visit will be an exchange of views on cooperation in multilateral forums, with an emphasis on deepening people-to-people connections and economic partnerships. Following the discussions, Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of President Stubb, the release said

During his visit, the Finnish President will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also meet President Stubb.

After his time in the capital, President Stubb will travel to Mumbai, where he will meet with the Governor and Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He will interact with local business leaders and address students at the University of Mumbai.

India and Finland share a warm and multifaceted relationship, anchored in shared democratic values. Finland plays an essential role as a partner for India within the European Union and the Nordic region.

President Stubb's visit follows the recent visit of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to India for the AI Impact Summit in February, a testament to both countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering stronger ties. (ANI)

