Indore (Madhya Pradesh)[India], October 20 (ANI): Police here registered an FIR against BJP leader Dinesh Bhawsar for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's roadshow on October 19 in Indore's Sanwer Tehsil.

The FIR states that while permission for five vehicles taking part in the roadshow had been taken, there were 20-25 vehicles that came out on the streets. Apart from this social distancing not being followed, members not wearing masks as the other reasons.

Also Read | Thief Boards Train to Flee After Stealing Expensive Jewellery, Bengaluru Police Take Flight and Reach Howrah Railway Station to 'Welcome' Him.

The FIR has been registered at the Sanwer police station.

Chouhan had taken part in the roadshow as part of campaigning for BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat for the upcoming by-polls to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. (ANI)

Also Read | Item Remark Row: Kamal Nath Writes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Says 'Didn't Say Anything Disgraceful, BJP Is Misinterpreting'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)