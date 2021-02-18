Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) A First Information Report was registered against a resident of Powai area here for leaving the city despite being in a containment zone, police said on Thursday.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra is increasing at a faster rate, the BMC has decided to prosecute those who violate safety norms.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of assistant medical officer Dr Hiraman Mahangade against the woman.

After a person was found COVID-19 positive in her building, the entire floor was declared as containment zone.

But on Wednesday the woman left her house on the same floor, stepped out of the building and left the city without intimating anyone, the BMC official alleged.

A case under IPC sections 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases) was registered against the woman.

