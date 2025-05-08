Ajay Rai shows a 'toy plane' with Rafale written on it and lemon-chillies hanging in it (Photo/ANI)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai at the Chetganj police station for mocking the Rafale fighter aircraft with lemon-chillies hanging on it.

Chetganj ACP Gaurav Kumar said that the case against Ajay Rai has been logded on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, a complaint was received at Chetganj police station in which allegations have been made of making fun of our army's fighter aircraft Rafale, hanging lemon and chilli on it and presenting it like a toy etc. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant sections. The case has been registered against Congress state President Ajay Rai," Chetganj ACP told ANI on Thursday.

Earlier on May 4, Ajay Rai criticised the central government's "big talk and no action" against perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that they purchased Rafale fighter jets, but those are lying in hangars with "nimbu mirchi" (lemon and chillies) hanging on them.

Rai had earlier sparked a controversy recently after he showcased a toy version of the Rafale jet with lemon and chillies hanging and had questioned the Union Government for taking no action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Displaying a toy plane with Rafale written on it and with lemon-chillies hanging on it, Ajay Rai said, "Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack... But, this government, which talks a lot, says that they will crush terrorists - they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?"

Hanging 'nimbu-mirchi' from vehicles is believed to ward off bad luck and the evil eye.

Several BJP leaders have lashed out against Rai's remarks. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala in a post on X said, "Rahul Gandhi's close aide Ajay Rai has now managed to make it to the headlines of Pakistan thanks to his utterances and antics on Rafale."

"Channi, Priyank Kharge, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, Ajay Rai -- the attack on manobal (morale) of our Forces is not a sanyog (coincidence) but sahyog (collaboration) with Pakistan," Poonawala said. (ANI)

