New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Delhi Golf Club office on Mathura Road here on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at around 10:25 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was doused by 10.50 am, they said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

