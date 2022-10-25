Gurugram, Oct 25 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a factory at IMT Manesar on Tuesday.

No casualty was reported, officials said.

Also Read | PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 137 Senior Residents and Other Posts, Apply Online at pgimer.edu.in.

“The incident was reported at around 8 am at Sector 7, IMT Manesar. Six fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled in two hours,” Fire officer Narender Singh said.

Officials said 20 incidents of fire were reported from different parts of the city on Monday due to bursting of firecrackers.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three Members of Dalit Family Shot Dead in Damoh, High Level Probe Ordered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)