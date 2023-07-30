Ahmedabad, July 30: A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said. As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said. Karnataka Bus Fire Video: KSRTC Bus Engulfs in Blaze on NH Near Chempakamangalam, No Casualties Reported.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Gujarat | Fire breaks out at a hospital in Ahmedabad's Sahibaug area. Around 20-25 fire tenders on the spot. pic.twitter.com/qCoFvUKZyt — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector MD Champavat said. "Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added. Mumbai Bus Fire: BEST Vehicle Engulfs in Fire Near Andheri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The hospital is run by a charitable trust.

