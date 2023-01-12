Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) on Wednesday doused a level-one, an easily inflammable, fire, that broke out in a two-storeyed building, in Mumbai's Byculla area, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

"A level 1 fire broke out at a room in 2 storeyed building at around 9:20 pm in BJ Marg, Dagadi Chawl in Mumbai's Byculla area," BMC said in a statement.

Fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service after receiving the intimidation.

No casualties were reported. (ANI)

