New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded in an LPG cylinder shop in Delhi's Jaffrabad area on Friday night.

According to the fire department, five firefighters were injured while dousing the flames. Two civilians were also injured in the incident.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: Delhi Govt Declares Public Holiday on November 10.

The injured have been shifted to GTB Hospital.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Bitcoin Scandal: Karnataka BJP Govt Rattled As Allegations Reach PMO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)